Tiger Woods admits he may never play competitive golf again after back surgery

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 08:40
Tiger Woods admits he may never play competitive golf again after back surgery
Courtesy: Reuters

New Jersey: Tiger Woods publicly acknowledged on Wednesday what has been obvious for some time, that he might never return to competitive golf.

The American former world number one won the last of his 14 major titles in 2008 and the 41-year-old has only played six competitive rounds in the past two years while trying to recover from multiple back surgeries.

"Yeah, definitely. I don't know what my future holds for me," he said on the eve of the Presidents Cup when asked whether there was a scenario that would not allow him to compete again.

"I don't know what 100 percent (healthy) means after eight surgeries, but I'll try and get as close as I can to that number," Woods added.

"Is anybody in here who is in their 40s ever going to feel like they did in their 20s? Huh? Seriously? Exactly. As I've told you guys, I'm hitting 60-yard shots."  

