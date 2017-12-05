Undefeated Vijender Singh to defend title against African champion Ernest Amuzu

New Delhi: Undefeated Indian pro-boxer Vijender Singh will defend his WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight titles against African Champion Ernest Amuzu at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on December 23.

Billed as the 'Rajasthan Rumble', the bout will witness Vijender going out for a 10-0 record career record.

Vijender, 32, had defeated China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a double title fight in August this year to capture the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight belts.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist entered professional boxing in 2015, and since registered nine wins under with seven of those winning by Knockouts.

His opponent Amuzu is the West African Boxing Union Middleweight champion. The 34-year-old boxer from Ghana holds a record of 23 wins with 21 knockouts. But he has two losses in 25 fights.

Talking about his next fight, Vijender said "I am really excited on having my 10th fight in India in the Pink City of Jaipur. I am training hard in the ring for the last two months and still have three weeks to go for my next fight, so looking forward to winning the third title fight in a row. I am sure it will be an exciting fight night for the people of Jaipur and I am confident that sporting fans will come out in large number to support me when I compete for my third title fight".

Like Vijender, Amuzu also started his boxing career as an amateur and participated in the 2002 Commonwealth Games and 2004 All Africa Games.

Amuzu claimed that he's "fully prepared" to beat Vijender.

"I know Vijender Singh is a good boxer and has been an unbeatable in his pro career so far, but I will give him a tough challenge on 23rd December and I am confident that he will lose his both the titles in front of his home crowd. So far Vijender has not faced any tough and experienced opponent like me, I am sure that after facing me in the ring he will realise how tough pro boxing is. I am ready and fully prepared to defeat Vijender Singh in the early 3-4 rounds Knockout win," Amuzu said.