N Lalbiakkima

Unheralded Nutlai Lalbiakkima shocks Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov

Indian boxer N Lalbiakkima (49kg) notched up a sensational triumph over Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov to enter the semifinals of the President's Cup Tournament in Astana, Kazakhstan today.

New Delhi: Indian boxer N Lalbiakkima (49kg) notched up a sensational triumph over Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov to enter the semifinals of the President's Cup Tournament in Astana, Kazakhstan today.

Lalbikkima, hailing from Manipur, prevailed 4-1 to clinch the biggest win of his career and assure himself of a medal. Dusmatov is also a silver-medallist from last year's World Championships.

Also advancing to the semifinal was former world youth champion Sachin Siwach (52kg).

The Indian youngster claimed a 4-1 win over Thailand's Yurachai Wuttichai to make the last-four stage.

However, Devanshu Jaiswal bowed out after going down to Uzbekistan's Melikuziyev Bektemir in his quarterfinal bout.

Tags:
N LalbiakkimaOlympic championHasanboy DusmatovPresident's CupAstanaBoxing

