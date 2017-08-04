close
Usian Bolt eyes fourth 100 metres gold at World Championships

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 18:44
New Delhi: Usain Bolt is eyeing more gold at the World Athletics Championships that starts in London on Friday. First up is going to be big race, the showpiece event of the championships, the 100 metres final on Saturday.

The big Jamaican has broken down on what it will take him to win the prestigious race for the fourth time in his career. Bolt has already won gold in the 100 metres in the championships before in 2009, 2013 and 2015.

Speaking to Reuters, Bolt was quoted to be saying, “I think it will have to be 9.8 low, perhaps the same time it took me to win at the (Rio) Olympics, I think it will take the same time to win here or close to that.”

He further said, “I’m feeling good, I’m feeling better after every race. Everything is going good.”

Talking on his big rival Andre De Grasse who is out of the championships, he added, “It’s always about listening to your coach and taking the doctor’s advice and taking your time to recuperate while working as hard as possible to get over the injury. Sometimes when you rush it, it only makes things worse. I hope that he takes heed, takes his time to heal and hopefully everything goes smoothly so that he can get back on track next season.”

