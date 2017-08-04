Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: India's Olympic bronze medallist-turned professional boxer Vijender Singh will take on undefeated Chinese boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a winner-takes-all bout on 5 August in Mumbai.

While Vijender puts his WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title, his opponent puts his WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title on stake.

This fight will be Vijender's first of 2017, he has not competed since successfully defending his title against Francis Cheka in December 2016.

With Vijender Singh repeatedly challenging Pakistan's Amir Khan, a positive result in this match might be a shot in the arm for the Indian to pressurise Amir to accept his challenge.

However, for now, it is time for "Battleground Asia", where two champion boxers will give it all against each other.

When and where will the Vijender Singh-Zulpikar Maimaitiali bout take place?

Vijender will fight Zulpikar on 5 August at the The National Sports Club Of India (NSCI) in Mumbai.

How to watch the fight live?

The fight will be broadcast live on television on Sony Ten 1.

When will live coverage of the fight start?

The live broadcast of the fight will start at 7 pm IST.

Live streaming?

The match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com