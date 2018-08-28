हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat gets engaged at airport on return after clinching Gold at Asian Games

The duo exchanged engagement rings at the airport in the presence of Vinesh's uncle Mahavir Phogat and Somveer's mother. 

Photo: Instagram/vineshphogat

NEW DELHI: On her return after winning the historic Gold medal at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, a birthday gift was waiting for wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the Delhi airport. The wrestler returned on Saturday which was also her 24th birthday. 

And the day was indeed made special for her. 

Soon after Vinesh touched down in Delhi, her long-term boyfriend and former national-level wrestler Somveer Rathi gifted her an engagement ring. The duo exchanged engagement rings at the airport in the presence of Vinesh's uncle Mahavir Phogat and Somveer's mother. 

  
Since it was her birthday, Somveer wanted to get engaged on Saturday itself. But as she reached late in the night, he rushed to the airport and exchanged rings there itself.

The two have known each other for the last seven years. She had earlier posted a picture of herself with Somveer on a social networking site with a caption: "The best decision I ever made! Glad you pinned me for life." 

She received a hearty welcome after she came out of the airport with the Tricolour wrapped around her shoulders and the gold medal around her neck. Her well-wishers clicked pictures at the airport and her family distributed sweets among the fans and supporters. She was greeted with flowers, dhol beats and Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans.

Vinesh won the gold medal in 50kg freestyle wrestling at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang. The gold medal-winning performance saw her become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

Reflecting on the win, Vinesh said her next focus was on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "The next major competition is Olympics, but I will also go for all the competitions that take place in between and give my best there," she said.

Vinesh thrashed her Japanese opponent Yuki Irie 6-2 to bag a Gold for India in the tournament. 

