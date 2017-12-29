Watch: A scuffle broke out between rival camps after wrestler Sushil Kumar qualified for CWG 2018

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar on Friday qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games but what happened afterwards at the KD Jadhav Stadium in the national capital left many red-faced.

After Sushil beat Jitender Kumar in the 74kg weight category to book his ticket for Gold Coast, a scuffle broke out at the venue, allegedly between his supporters and those from his rival wrestler, Parveeen Rana, who wrestles in the same weight category

Watch video:

#WATCH: Scuffle broke out between alleged supporters of wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Parveen Rana at K. D. Jadhav Stadium in Delhi; reason not yet ascertained pic.twitter.com/sigLOa3koY — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

Sushil, however, later, condemned the incident.

"It is very unfortunate and I condemn it. It is wrong, there is no space for such things in sports," he said.

Sushil recently made a comeback to competitive wrestling by winning the senior Nationals followed by gold at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships. He has previously won two CWG gold medals in Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.