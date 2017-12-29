हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Watch: A scuffle broke out between rival camps after wrestler Sushil Kumar qualified for CWG 2018

Two-time Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar on Friday qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games but what happened afterwards at the KD Jadhav Stadium in the national capital left many red-faced. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 29, 2017, 17:01 PM IST
Comments |
Watch: A scuffle broke out between rival camps after wrestler Sushil Kumar qualified for CWG 2018
Sushil Kumar (PTI)

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar on Friday qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games but what happened afterwards at the KD Jadhav Stadium in the national capital left many red-faced. 

After Sushil beat Jitender Kumar in the 74kg weight category to book his ticket for Gold Coast, a scuffle broke out at the venue, allegedly between his supporters and those from his rival wrestler, Parveeen Rana, who wrestles in the same weight category

Watch video:

Sushil, however, later, condemned the incident.

"It is very unfortunate and I condemn it. It is wrong, there is no space for such things in sports," he said.

Sushil recently made a comeback to competitive wrestling by winning the senior Nationals followed by gold at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships.  He has previously won two CWG gold medals in Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014. 

Tags:
Sushil KumarParveen RanawrestlingCWG 2018Commonwealth GamesCWGKD Jadhav StadiumDelhi
Next
Story

Medal prospects will not face funding hurdles, says Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore

Trending