WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Jr showers dollar bills on Conor McGregor ahead of their much-anticipated fight

They are on a promotional tour for their August 26 boxing match to be held at Las Vegas. Pundits have already hailed the meeting as a groundbreaking event, irrespective of its perceived lack of sporting value.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 19:58
WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Jr showers dollar bills on Conor McGregor ahead of their much-anticipated fight
Courtesy: Twitter (@barstoolsports)

New Delhi: There is no professional sport which is without theatrics. When two of the biggest sellers in professional sports go head-to-head, which many have already billed as the biggest ever, there out to be some theatrics. That's what happened on Friday during the latest leg of Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Conor McGregor world press tour for next month's bout.

As expected the New York event was full of entertainment and hype. The Irish MMA legend appeared with floral trousers and a robe claimed to be made of polar bear fur, and bragged about his rights and how he became the first fighter in history to win two UFC titles simultaneously.

Then emerged, the 'undefeated' boxer, wrapped in Irish flag intentionally to undermine his opponent's nationality. Once in the stage, the American showered McGregor with dollar bills.

Here's the video:

Mayweather, undoubtedly the richest sportsman in the world, is appearing in his second high-profile bout following his victorious outing against fellow boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

