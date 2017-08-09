close
WATCH: Jinder Mahal faces defeat against Randy Orton, but retains WWE Championship

With Khali not around anymore, Orton didn't waste the opportunity to put his record straight, even though this was not a Championship match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 12:40
WATCH: Jinder Mahal faces defeat against Randy Orton, but retains WWE Championship
YouTube (Screen Grab)

New Delhi: After a series of defeats, Randy Orton finally managed to get the better of Indian-origin wrestler Jinder Mahal in a Grudge match at the WWE SmackDown LIVE. 

Orton was hopeful of reclaiming the WWE Championship from Mahal in a Punjabi Prison Match at WWE Battleground on July 23rd, before the Great Khali disrupted proceedings and nullified Orton's chances of beating Mahal. 

With Khali not around anymore, Orton didn't waste the opportunity to put his record straight, even though this was not a Championship match.

Orton would have wanted to be awarded another chance of reclaiming the title from the Mordern-Day Maharaja, but it is Shinsuke Nakamura, who defeated John Cena last week to emerge as the No. 1 contender for WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Here's Orton decimating Mahal:

An 'out of nowhere' RKO to finish off the match:

Here are the full highlights of the match:

The win, however, wasn't all plesant for Ortan, who while returning backstage after the fight was kicked by Rusev, Orton’s SummerSlam opponent.

Jinder MahalRandy OrtonWWE ChampionshipWWE SmackDownMahal vs OrtonWWE SummerSlamWWE news

