WATCH: Justin Gatlin pays respect to Usain Bolt after winning 100m final at World Championships

New Delhi: Amid all the boos that showered down on Justin Gatlin, who pulled off a stunner at the Olympic Stadium in London, on Sunday, 35-year-old American sprinter walked towards Usain Bolt, knelt down in tears and paid respect to the 'fastest man on earth'.

It was a day that should have belonged to Bolt. The reigning 100m champion at the Worlds, four-time winner himself, was there in London to defend his title for one last time. It was his last 100m race of his career and 55900 pairs of eyes stayed fixed on the Jamaican. But it all ended in dismay as the 31-year-old ended his career with a bronze, for the very first time at Olympics or Worlds stage.

Gatlin clocked 9.92 seconds to claim the gold medal and soon the London crowd went all boo over the American. In the past, Gatlin was forced to the sidelines over doping, not once, but twice. Ergo, he isn't one of the most favourable sprinters or even a sportsperson among the fans. And on Sunday, the athlete, probably just ruined in what could have been a perfect adieu to the 'fastest man on earth', Bolt.

But despite the disapproval over his victory, Gatlin walked towards Bolt, knelt down and paid respect to the Jamaican. The picture went quite viral over all social media sites. Bolt soon gave him a hug and whispered words of congratulation to his ears.

Let's watch the 100m final race for World Atheletics Championship today #USAINBOLT pic.twitter.com/a55YYTYGYw — ESPNKOREA (@ESPN_MANIA) August 6, 2017

Justin Gatlin beats Usain Bolt in his last ever solo 100 meter race, and bows down to the king in a historical moment. #RESPECT #London2017 pic.twitter.com/bfYSpD6dsS — ㅤ ⵝⵊ ㅤ (@XIBASH) August 6, 2017

Bolt still has one last race to go, the 200m final, which is on August 10. Can Bolt go home with one last gold?