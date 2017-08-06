close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Justin Gatlin pays respect to Usain Bolt after winning 100m final at World Championships

Amid all the boos that showered down on Justin Gatlin, who pulled off a stunner at the Olympic Stadium in London, on Sunday, 35-year-old American sprinter walked towards Usain Bolt, knelt down in tears and paid respect to the 'fastest man on earth'.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 11:29
WATCH: Justin Gatlin pays respect to Usain Bolt after winning 100m final at World Championships
Screen Grab (Twitter)

New Delhi: Amid all the boos that showered down on Justin Gatlin, who pulled off a stunner at the Olympic Stadium in London, on Sunday, 35-year-old American sprinter walked towards Usain Bolt, knelt down in tears and paid respect to the 'fastest man on earth'.

It was a day that should have belonged to Bolt. The reigning 100m champion at the Worlds, four-time winner himself, was there in London to defend his title for one last time. It was his last 100m race of his career and 55900 pairs of eyes stayed fixed on the Jamaican. But it all ended in dismay as the 31-year-old ended his career with a bronze, for the very first time at Olympics or Worlds stage.

Gatlin clocked 9.92 seconds to claim the gold medal and soon the London crowd went all boo over the American. In the past, Gatlin was forced to the sidelines over doping, not once, but twice. Ergo, he isn't one of the most favourable sprinters or even a sportsperson among the fans. And on Sunday, the athlete, probably just ruined in what could have been a perfect adieu to the 'fastest man on earth', Bolt.

But despite the disapproval over his victory, Gatlin walked towards Bolt, knelt down and paid respect to the Jamaican. The picture went quite viral over all social media sites. Bolt soon gave him a hug and whispered words of congratulation to his ears.

Watch the entire video here...

Here are some of the pictures...

Bolt still has one last race to go, the 200m final, which is on August 10. Can Bolt go home with one last gold?  

TAGS

Usain BoltJustin GatlinIAAF World Championships100m RaceBolt's final 100m raceGatlin bows down to Boltsports newsathletics news

From Zee News

Usain Bolt fails to defend title, loses 100 m final for first time at Olympics or World Championships stage
Other Sports

Usain Bolt fails to defend title, loses 100 m final for fir...

WATCH: Justin Gatlin pulls off a stunner as Usain Bolt finishes with bronze in final 100m race of career
Other Sports

WATCH: Justin Gatlin pulls off a stunner as Usain Bolt fini...

LIVE: India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo Test, Day 4 – Hosts still 137 runs behind at lunch
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

LIVE: India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo Test, Day 4 – Hosts still...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: UP Yoddha defeat Bengaluru Bulls 32-27

Virender Sehwag enjoys &#039;Hakka Noodles&#039; as Vijender Singh defeats Zulpikar Maimaitiali
Other Sports

Virender Sehwag enjoys 'Hakka Noodles' as Vijende...

Willing to return Zulpikar Maimaitiali&#039;s title, want peace between India and China: Vijender Singh after winning ninth bout
Other Sports

Willing to return Zulpikar Maimaitiali's title, want p...

Vijender Singh defeats China&#039;s Zulpikar Maimaitiali by unanimous decision in Battleground Asia
Other Sports

Vijender Singh defeats China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali by...

Battleground Aisa: Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar start pro-careers with technical knock-outs
Other Sports

Battleground Aisa: Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar start pro-ca...

WATCH: Kagiso Rabada bowls perfect ball to send Ben Stokes back to the hut
cricket

WATCH: Kagiso Rabada bowls perfect ball to send Ben Stokes...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video