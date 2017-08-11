close
WATCH: NBA star Kevin Durant visits Taj Mahal, says nasty things about India

Talking about his overall trip, Golden State Warriors star said he expected India to be similar to Dubai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 18:08
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: The Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant and 3,459 children from the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program in India entered the Guinness Book of World Records on Friday after holding the world's largest basketball lesson in multiple venues.

Durant, the MVP of the 2017 NBA finals, conducted the record-breaking feat at the NBA Academy India, the new basketball training center in the Delhi National Capital Region for the top male and female prospects from throughout the country.

Apart from taking part in activities in the NBA Academy, he also visited the Taj Mahal.

Talking about his visit, Durant said it was a unique experience and nothing like he imagined. 

"It’s a country that's 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience. You see cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere, hundreds of people on the side of the road, a million cars and no traffic violations. Just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball. That s*** was really, really dope to me," he said, talking to The Athletic.

Describing his visit to the iconic Taj Mahal, Durant said that it was an eye opener. Narrating an incident, he said, "Yeah. As I was driving up to the Taj Mahal, like I said, I thought that this would be holy ground, super protected, very very clean. And as I’m driving up, it's like, s***, this used to remind me of some neighborhoods I would ride through as a kid. Mud in the middle of the street, houses were not finished but there were people living in them. No doors. No windows. The cows in the street, stray dogs and then, boom, Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world. It’s like holy s—, this was built 500 years ago and everyone comes here. It's just an eye-opener," he said.

Talking about his overall trip, Golden State Warriors star said he expected India to be similar to Dubai.

"Um, it was a unique experience. I went with no expectation, no view on what it’s supposed to be like. I usually go to places where I at least have a view in my head. India, I’m thinking I’m going to be around palaces and royalty and gold — basically thought I was going to Dubai. Then when I landed there, I saw the culture and how they live and it was rough."

