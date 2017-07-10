close
WATCH: Richie Porte, Dan Martin involve in one of the most horrific crashes in Tour de France history

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 00:13
WATCH: Richie Porte, Dan Martin involve in one of the most horrific crashes in Tour de France history

New Delhi: Tour de France witnessed one of the worst ever crashes in its long history on Sunday during the ninth stage of the 104th edition when Richie Porte and Dan Martin involved in an unfortunate at the Mont du Chat.

Aussie Porte of BMC was taken off to a hospital by ambulance in a neck brace, but Briton Martin of Quick-Step Floors continued with the race after receiving treatment. Strangely, he was involved in another crash but once again, continued.

But Porte was not the only one to abandon the race today. Race leader Chris Froome's key helper Geraint Thomas also involved in a nasty accident with Polish rider Rafal Majka during the decent.

The ninth stage was won by Cannondale-Drapac rider Rigo Uran, who beat Warren Barguil into second place. Froome finished third to maintain his challenge for the overall victory.

