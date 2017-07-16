close
WATCH: Unbelievable scenes! WWE superstars take on Tests of Strength

Here is a top 10 compilation, featuring the likes of Seamus, MVP, Triple H, Scott Steiner, Big Show Yokozuna and Mark Henry.

Courtesy: YouTube (Screengrab)

New Delhi: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars have produced stunning feats of superhuman strengths. From time to time, WWE organised Tests of Strenghts to showcase the power and will of its superstars.

Here is a top 10 compilation from the WWE itself, featuring Titus O'Neil in keg run, Brogue kick of Seamus, Dino Bravo's brench press, Bobby Leashley breaking Chris Masters' Masterlock, Ken stopping a revving van, Matt Hardy and MVP going head-to-head in a push-up challenge, Triple H taking on Scott Steiner in an arm wrestling contest, Big Show overturning a Jeep, Lex Luger bodyslamming 641 lb Yokozuna and Mark Henry pulling a lorry.

WATCH the video here:

 

