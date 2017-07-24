WWE Battleground 2017: Great Khali makes shocking return to help Jinder Mahal retain Championship title - WATCH

New Delhi: The Maharaja Jinder Mahal successfully retained his WWE Championship title after ousting the Viper Randy Orton at SmackDown's pay-per-view (PPV) event, WWE Battleground in Philadelphia, today. However, he did so with the help of former World Heavyweight Champion and fellow countrymate, The Great Khali.

Almost a month back Jinder Mahal had come forth to reveal the stipulation for his second title defence match against Randy Orton. The duo would lock horns in a Punjabi Prison match at Philadelphia. An added condition was also that the Singh Brothers, who had earlier interfered into the match, back in Money in the Bank, would be bound from ringside.

Thus in front of a spectator-full Wells Fargo Center, the two kick-started their bout. Both went all aggressive against each other, preventing either of them to climb up the cage. There were umpteen number of punches exchanged between the two, thrashing with steel chairs, before Orton performed the RKO on the Maharaja. And just when the Viper looked to climb the outer edge, the Singh Brothers appeared to the rescue, thus finding himself back in the inner ring.

He somehow made a comeback, prevented Mahal from escaping up the outer cage and ran riot over the Singh Brothers. Samir, in fact, was knocked down through the announce table. He then turned his rampage on Mahal and Sunil, bashing them up with steel chairs. Both were down and none could have stopped the Viper from being the Champion once again.

But halfway through the outer walls, he was left stupified. The music played and surprise, surprise, it was the Great Khali, marking a return back to the ring after three long years. Orton quickly tried to make his way out, but failed. Khali climbed up and choked him through the bamboo rungs, giving Mahal ample time to climb out of the cage, thus retaining his title.

