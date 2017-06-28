WWE Battleground 2017: Jinder Mahal set to defend WWE Championship in Punjabi Prison match against Randy Orton

New Delhi: WWE Champion Jinder Mahal came forth to announce his stipulation for his second title defence match against former title holder Randy Orton, which would take place at SmackDown's upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) event, WWE Battleground in Philadelphia on July 23.

After the Singh Brothers once again intervened in a match between 'The Viper' and 'The Modern Day Maharaj' at the Money in the Bank, this month, Orton came out during this week's SmackDown to demand another title shot.

Venting out his anger, Orton said that he would do anything possible to grab the opportunity, thus leaving no option for show commissioner Shane McMahon to come out and interrupt.

McMahon did end up sanctioning yet another title shot to the 13-time champion but gave an upper edge to Jinder Mahal. He gave the present champion to select his own stipulation for the match at Battleground. Moments later, Mahal came forth to announce a Punjabi Prison Match between the duo that would take place at Philadelphia, next month.

Here is the video:

Present day WWE has so far witnessed just two Punjabi Prison Matches. The Great Khali is considered to be the pioneer of this match, naming it after the Indian state from which he belongs.

The first of the two was played between the Undertaker and Big Show at Great American Bash, back in 2006. Khali was initially considered for the match, but was sidelined owing to poor health conditions. The second one took place between Khali and Batista at No Mercy 2007.

Considered one of the most brutal stipulations of all time, such matches are quite different from that of Steel Cage, Hell in a Cell or even the Elimination Chamber, despite looking kind of the same. Such a cage structure has two enclaves – the first of the four walls of bamboo surround the ring in a traditional cage like fashion, while the outside structure is octagonal shaped with series of razor-sharp bamboo spikes.