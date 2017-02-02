Yet another title for Pankaj Advani; becomes only Indian to hold billiards, snooker titles at once

Pune: Champion cueist Pankaj Advani won the Indian National Snooker Championship with a 6-0 win over Pandurangaiah of Railways in a one-sided final here on Thursday.

Apart from clinching his 29th national title overall, Advani broke several other records. He became the only Indian men's cueist to be the holder of all national billiards and snooker titles at the same time - Billiards, 6-red Snooker and 15-red Snooker.

After marching into the finals of the snooker nationals with a 5-2 victory over Sundeep Gulati of New Delhi, Advani put on a flawless show of precision in the summit clash, leaving the spectators at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana mesmerised.

The Bengaluru champion scored a barrage of breaks in every frame barring the second in the best-of-11 final: 50, 75, 64, 50 and 78, reducing his unseeded opponent to a mere spectator.

Result: Final: Pankaj Advani defeated Pandurangaiah 6-0: 83(50)-1, 52-34, 76(75)-0, 65(64)-18, 82(50)-25, 79(78)-28.

The final top 8 standings of the National Snooker Championship: 1. Pankaj Advani 2. Pandurangaiah 3. Malkeet Singh 4. Sundeep Gulati 5. Laxman Rawat 6. A. Arvind Kumar 7. Dharmendra Lily 8. Anuj Uppal.