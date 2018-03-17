Lalu Prasad Yadav complains of health problems, taken to RIMS hospital in Ranchi

RANCHI: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Saturday taken to the RIMS hospital in Ranchi after he complained of health issues. Lalu is serving his jail term after he was convicted in the fodder scam case.

Meanwhile, a special CBI court in Ranchi which was set to deliver the verdict in the fourth case related to multi-million fodder scam involving former Lalu and several others on Saturday, has reserved the order till Monday.

The court had on Friday postponed the judgement in view of the Lalu's counsel filing a petition under 319 CrPC asking the then three officials of the Accountant General (in the 1990s) be made a party to the case.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and several others are accused in the fourth fodder scam-linked case relating to fraudulent withdrawals of Rs 3.13 crore from December 1995 to January 1996 from the Dumka Treasury.

Besides Lalu, another former CM Jagannath Mishra and 30 others are accused in this case. The multi-million-rupee fodder scam surfaced in the 1990s when Lalu Yadav was Chief Minister of undivided Bihar.

Lalu was convicted in the first fodder scam case in 2013 and awarded five years in jail. He was then convicted in the second case on December 23, 2017, and awarded three-and-half years' imprisonment on January 6.