7th Pay Commission: 2018 to bring cheers for 1.5 lakh govt employees of this state?

New Delhi: Hundreds of thousands of central government workers are eagerly waiting to get increase in pay as per the recommendations of the 7th pay commission, but 1.5 lakh employees of the Tripura state government may have the first taste of the hike, if media reports are to be believed.

Several media reports, quoting, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have said that implementation of the awards of 7th Central Pay Commission for Tripura government employees remains one of the salient points in the BJP poll manifesto for Tripura Assembly election.

However, the state finance minister said that since the implementation of the 7th pay commission involves a lot of funds, he will therefore have to take the permission of Finance minister Arun Jaitley before going ahead with any announcement on the same.

Recently, in line with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, Supreme Court and High court judges have got a nearly two-fold salary hike with President Ram Nath Kovind giving nod to a bill passed by Parliament in this regard.

The Chief Justice of India will now get a monthly salary of Rs 2.80 lakh, up from the present Rs one lakh.

Similarly, judges of the Supreme Court and chief justices of high courts will draw a monthly salary of Rs 2.50 lakh, up from the current Rs 90,000, according to the Act notified by the law ministry.

The judges of high courts, who get Rs 80,000 per month now, will get Rs 2.25 lakh per month, the bill states.

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Act, 2018 will also revise the rates of house rent allowance with effect from July 1, 2017 and the rates of sumptuary allowance with effect from September 22, 2017.

With PTI Inputs