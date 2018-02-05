7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees will not get arrears on pay hike?

New Delhi: Even as hundreds of thousands of central government employees are waiting for the implementation of the recommendation of pay hike as per the 7th Pay Commission, this piece of news may dampen their sentiments.

As per media reports, government will not pay arrears on pay central government employees. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will place it before the Cabinet in the beginning of April.

To recall, the resolution conveying the central government’s decision on recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on allowances published in Gazette of India on 6th July, 2017.

Based on the report of Committee on Allowances (CoA) and the recommendation of E-CoS, the Cabinet had earlier approved the modifications in 34 allowances in its meeting held on 28th June 2017. All allowances are given effect from 1st July 2017. It will benefit 34 lakh civilian employees and 14 lakh defence personnel.

The new scales of pay provide for entry-level basic pay going up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while at the highest level i.e. Secretary, it would go up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary will be Rs 56,100.

Reports have also recently surfaced in the media that the government may finally pay them increased salaries under the recommendations by the 7th Pay Commission in April, as per media reports.

Media reports also added that the Gazette will have this information in the next financial year while the implementions will be made from April 2018.