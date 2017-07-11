close
7th Pay Commission: Check out where you will get maximum HRA city-wise

Check out your revised HRA (House Rent Allowance) here city-wise.  

﻿
By Ajeet Kumar | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 08:57
7th Pay Commission: Check out where you will get maximum HRA city-wise

New Delhi: The finance ministry has asked all central ministries to ensure revised rates of allowances, including HRA as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) are paid from the current month, a move that will benefit 48 lakh employees.

Resolution conveying the central government’s decision on recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on allowances has already been published in Gazette of India dated 6th July, 2017.

Based on the report of Committee on Allowances (CoA) and the recommendation of E-CoS, the Cabinet had earlier approved the modifications in 34 allowances in its meeting held on 28th June 2017.

The revised rates of the allowances will come into effect from 1st July, 2017.

While approving the recommendations of the 7th CPC on 29th June, 2016, the Cabinet had decided to set up the Committee on Allowances (CoA) in view of substantial changes in the existing provisions and a number of representations received.

The modifications are based on suggestions made by the CoA in its Report submitted to Finance Minister on 27th April, 2017 and the Empowered Committee of Secretaries set up to screen the recommendations of 7th CPC.

"HRA is currently paid @ 30% for X (population of 50 lakh & above), 20% for Y (5 to 50 lakh) and 10% for Z (below 5 lakh) category of cities. 7th CPC has recommended reduction in the existing rates to 24 percent for X, 16 percent for Y and 8 percent for Z category of cities," the government said in a statement.

Population of City              DA above
Present Proposed 50% 100%
Above 50 lakh (Class X) 30% 24% 27% 30%
5 lakh to 50 lakh (Class Y) 20% 16% 18% 20%
Below 5 lakh (Class Z) 10% 8% 9% 10%

"As the HRA at the reduced rates may not be sufficient for employees falling in lower pay bracket, it has been decided that HRA shall not be less than Rs 5,400, Rs 3,600 and Rs 1,800 for X, Y and Z category of cities respectively. This floor rate has been calculated @ 30%, 20% and 10% of the minimum pay of Rs 18,000. This will benefit more than 7.5 lakh employees belonging to Levels 1 to 3," it added.

"7th CPC had also recommended that HRA rates will be revised upwards in two phases to 27%, 18% and 9% when DA crosses 50% and to 30%, 20% and 10% when DA crosses 100%. Keeping in view the current inflation trends, the Government has decided that these rates will be revised upwards when DA crosses 25% and 50% respectively. This will benefit all employees who do not reside in government accommodation and get HRA," it said.

Population of City              DA above
Present Proposed 25% 50%
Above 50 lakh (Class X) 30% 24% 27% 30%
5 lakh to 50 lakh (Class Y) 20% 16% 18% 20%
Below 5 lakh (Class Z) 10% 8% 9% 10%

Below is the list of cities/towns classified for grant of House Rent Allowance (HRA) to central government employees

  States/Union Territories

Cities classified as X

Cities classified as Y

Max HRA-Rs 60,000 per month

Min HRA-Rs 5,400 per month

Max HRA-Rs 40,000 per month

Min HRA- Rs 3,600 per month
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands    
2 Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad

Vijawada, Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore
3 Arunachal  Pradesh    
4 Assam   Guwahati
5 Bihar  

Patna

 

 

 
6 Chandigarh   Chandigarh
7 Chhattisgarh   Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Raipur
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli    
9 Daman & Diu    
10 Delhi Delhi  
11 Goa    
12 Gujarat Ahmedabad

Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Sutat
13 Haryana   Faridabad, Gurgaon
14 Himachal Pradesh    
15

Jammu & Kashmir

   Srinagar, Jammu
16 Jharkhand   Jamshedpur,  Dhanbad,  Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City
17 Karnataka Bengaluru

Belgaum, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga
18 Kerala   Khozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam
19 Lakshadweep    
20

Madhya Pradesh

  

Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain
21 Maharashtra

Greater Mumbai, Pune

 Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar City, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Sangli
22 Manipur    
23 Meghalaya    
24 Mizoram    
25 Nagaland    
26 Odisha   Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Raurkela
27 Pondicherry   Pondicherry
28 Punjab   Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana
29 Rajasthan   Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer
30 Sikkim    
31 Tamil Nadu Chennai Salem, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode
32 Tripura    
33 Uttar Pradesh   Moradabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur,
Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi
34 Uttarakhand   Dehradun
35 West Bengal Kolkata Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur

The remaining cities / towns in various cities / UTs which are not covered by classification as ‘X’ or ‘Y’ classified as “Z” for the purpose of HRA for which max and min HRA will be Rs, 20,000 and Rs 1,800 per month respectively.

Net impact on HRA

As the Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of A K Mathur-led 7th Pay Commission on allowances so the HRA component of central government employees will increase ranging between 122 percent and 157 percent.

Take, for instance, a central government employee at the very bottom of the pay scale, where the basic pay (pay of pay band + grade pay) is now Rs 7,000, would currently be entitled to an HRA of Rs 2,100 in a Class X city. As per 7th Pay Commission, the new entry level pay at this level is Rs 18,000 per month against which the new HRA for a Class X city would be Rs 5,400 per month, that is 157 percent more than the existing level.

Similarly, at the highest level of the pay scale, the Cabinet Secretary and officers of the same rank have a basic pay of Rs 90,000, which means they are entitled to current HRA of Rs 27,000 in Class X towns. After the revised pay scale, the new basic pay is Rs 2.5 lakh, for which the HRA would be Rs 60,000, meaning a hike of 122 percent.

Existing Basic Pay (6th CPC)

  HRA (6th CPC) Entry Pay as per 7th CPC Revised HRA as per 7th CPC (after Cabinet approval)
Class X Class  Y

Class Z

   Class X

Class Y

Class Z
7000 2100 1400 700 18000 5400 3600 1800
13500 4050 2700 1350 35400 8496 5664 2832
21000 6300 4200 2100 56100 13464 8976 4488
46100 13830 9220 4610 118500 28440 18960 9480
90000 27000 18000 9000 250000 60000 40000 20000

As far as other allowances are concerned, the Union Cabinet has decided not to abolish 12 of the 53 allowances which were recommended to be abolished by the 7th CPC.

"The decision to retain these allowances has been taken keeping in view the specific functional requirements of Railways, Posts and Scientific Departments such as Space and Atomic Energy.  It has also been decided that 3 of the 37 allowances recommended to be subsumed by the 7th CPC will continue as separate identities. This has been done on account of the unique nature of these allowances," as per the govt statement.

"The rates of these allowances have also been enhanced as per the formula adopted by the 7th CPC. This will benefit over one lakh employees belonging to specific categories in Railways, Posts, Defence and Scientific Departments," it said.

TAGS

7th CPC7th CPC latest news7th pay7th Pay Commission7th CPC HRA newslatest HRA newsHRA city-wiseHouse Rent AllowanceAllowances7th CPC alowances7th CPC allowances news today

