7th Pay Commission: How changes in pay matrix, IOR will benefit government employees

New Delhi: The Union Government has modified the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission in respect of both defence and civil pay matrix and Index of Rationalisation (IOR).

The changes are mentioned below

1) The Defence Pay Matrix, (except Military Nursing Service (MNS)), which has 24 stages shall be extended to 40 stages similar to the Civil Pay Matrix.

2) The Index of Rationalisation (IOR) of Level 12A and 13 of Defence Pay Matrix shall be enhanced from 2.57 to 2.67. The Defence Pay Matrix (except MNS) shall, accordingly, be revised.

3) To rectify the factual errors appearing in Level 10B and Level-12 of the pay matrix of MNS and in view of the changes in the IOR in the Defence Pay Matrix, the first stage of corresponding Levels of Pay Matrix of MNS shall also change. Accordingly, the Pay Matrix (MNS) shall be revised.

4) The IOR of Level-13 of Civil Pay Matrix shall also be enhanced from 2.57 to 2.67. Accordingly, the Civil Pay Matrix shall be revised.

5) The provision shall be revised to the extent that the benefit of pay protection in the form of personal pay of officers posted on deputation under Central Staffing Scheme, as envisaged therein, shall be given effect from 1st January, 2016 instead of 25th July, 2016. Further, this benefit shall also be extended to officers from Services under Central Staffing Scheme, coming on deputation to Central Government, on posts not covered under Central Staffing Scheme.

Below is the link of revised pay matrix table

http://finmin.nic.in/7cpc/Gazettee%20Notification%20-%20Resolution%2016.05.2017.pdf