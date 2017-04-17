7th Pay Commission: How the report on allowances may affect salaries of central govt employees

close
By Ajeet Kumar | Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 12:52
New Delhi: A high-level committee, headed by finance secretary Ashok Lavasa, which was asked to examine the 7th Pay Commission recommendation on allowances, is likely to submit its final report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley this week.

The final recommendations on allowances will benefit over 47 lakh central government employees and 53 lakh pensioners.

The Lavasa Committee was constituted in June last year after the government implemented the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission.

The 7th Pay Commission had earlier proposed the rate of House Rent Allowance (HRA) at 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of the Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively.

The Commission had also recommended that the rate of HRA will be revised to 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent when DA crosses 50 percent, and further revised to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent when DA crosses 100 percent.

The existing rates of HRA for Class X, Y and Z cities and towns are 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of Basic pay (pay in the pay band plus grade pay).

 

Population of City              DA above
Present Proposed 50% 100%
Above 50 lakh (Class X) 30% 24% 27% 30%
5 lakh to 50 lakh (Class Y) 20% 16% 18% 20%
Below 5 lakh (Class Z) 10% 8% 9% 10%

 

Assumingly, if the Committee accepts the bare recommendations of A K Mathur-led 7th Pay Commission then the HRA component of central government employees will increase ranging between 106 percent and 122 percent.

Take, for instance, a central government employee at the very bottom of the pay scale, where the basic pay (pay of pay band + grade pay) is now Rs 7,000, would currently be entitled to an HRA of Rs 2,100 in a Class X city. As per 7th Pay Commission, the new entry level pay at this level is Rs 18,000 per month against which the new HRA for a Class X city would be Rs 4,320 per month, that is 106 percent more than the existing level.

Similarly, at the highest level of the pay scale, the Cabinet Secretary and officers of the same rank have a basic pay of Rs 90,000, which means they are entitled to current HRA of Rs 27,000 in Class X towns. After the revised pay scale, the new basic pay is Rs 2.5 lakh, for which the HRA would be Rs 60,000, meaning a hike of 122 percent.

 

Existing Basic Pay (6th CPC)

  HRA (6th CPC) Proposed Entry Pay as per 7th CPC Proposed HRA as per 7th CPC
Class X Class  Y

Class Z

   Class X

Class Y

Class Z
7000 2100 1400 700 18000 4320 2880 1440
13500 4050 2700 1350 35400 8496 5664 2832
21000 6300 4200 2100 56100 13464 8976 4488
46100 13830 9220 4610 118500 28440 18960 9480
90000 27000 18000 9000 250000 60000 40000 20000

 

As far as Transport Allowance (TA) is concerned, Pay Commission had proposed no increase.

7th Pay Commission7th pay commission latest news7th pay commission newsSeventh Pay CommissionSeventh Pay Commission latest news7th pay commission HRA7th CPC news7th pay commission allowancesLavasa panel reportReport on allowancesHouse Rent AllowanceHRA hike7th pay panel

