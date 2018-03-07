7th Pay Commission: Maharashtra government to clear arrears this year

Mumbai: Maharashtra government employees eagerly waiting to get their arrears being implemented under the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission can celebrate, for the state government has said that it will pay the arrears to its employees this year.

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has informed the state Legislative Council that regarding this decision. He also added that the move will put a burden of Rs 21,500 crore on the state exchequer.

Mungantiwar also said that an allocation will be made in the 2018-19 state budget for the payment of salary difference with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016.

He assured the House that the government is also considering the demand for granting Child Care Leave (CCL) for two years (730 days) to women government employees and 15 days of paternal leave for male workers.

Last week, Gujarat government announced that it will implement the benefits of arrears for them under the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for its over 8.77 lakh.

It is expected that over 4.65 lakh Gujarat government employees and more than 4.12 lakh pensioners would benefit from the pay out.

As per reports, the employees will get arrears under 7th Pay Commission from March onwards in three monthly installments. Gujarat deputy chief minister and finance minister Nitin Patel has announced that the state government will spend a total of Rs 3,279 crore to implement the arrears.

It may be recalled that the Odisha government has also announced that it will implement recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for PSU employees. The news brought Holi cheers to over eight lakh Odisha state government employees and pensioners.

The implementation of 7th pay commission benefits in the state will come into effect from January 1, 2016.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the concerned department for revision of salary of state PSUs, as per recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

Though the state government had earlier on August 29, 2017 announced salaries for government employees in accordance with the recommendations of the commission, no decision was taken for PSU employees.