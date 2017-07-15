close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

7th Pay Commission: Maximum Transport Allowance fixed at Rs 15,750 per month, minimum at Rs 900- key facts

The central government employees are set to get monthly Transport Allowance (granted to cover the expenditure involved in commuting between place of residence and place of duty) of up to Rs 15,750 from thier July month salaries.  

﻿
By Ajeet Kumar | Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 12:43
7th Pay Commission: Maximum Transport Allowance fixed at Rs 15,750 per month, minimum at Rs 900- key facts

New Delhi: After the notification of resolution conveying the central government’s decision on recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on allowances, the central government employees are set to get monthly Transport Allowance of up to Rs 15,750 from their July month salaries.

Transport Allowance is granted to cover the expenditure involved in commuting between place of residence and place of duty.  

As per the government notification, Transport Allowance shall be admissible to central government employees at the following rates:

Employees drawing pay in Pay Level Rates of Transport Allowance per month
  Employees posted in the 19 big Cities Employees posted at all Other Places
9 and above Rs 7200 + DA Rs 3600 + DA
3 to 8 Rs 3600 + DA Rs 1800 + DA
1 and 2 Rs 1350 + DA Rs 900 + DA

Officers in Pay Level 14 and higher, who are entitled to the use of official car, will have the option to avail themselves of the existing facility or to draw the Transport Allowance at the rate of Rs 15,750 plus DA per month. Differently abled employees will continue to be paid at double rate, subject to a minimum of Rs 2,250 plus DA.

7th Pay Commission: Check out where you will get maximum HRA city-wise
MUST READ
7th Pay Commission: Check out where you will get maximum HRA city-wise

Cities where higher rate of Transport Allowance is applicable: Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat, Nagpur, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Coimbatore and Ghaziabad.

TAGS

7th CPC7th CPC news7th Pay CommissionTransport allowance7th CPC allowancesrate of Transport Allowance7th CPC latest newsSeventh Pay Commission7th CPC allowances news7th CPC allowances notification

From Zee News

How new age investors are opting for alternative investment options rather than traditional means
Personal Finance

How new age investors are opting for alternative investment...

Dow, S&amp;P notch record closes on dimmed rate hike prospects
International Business

Dow, S&P notch record closes on dimmed rate hike prospe...

Petrol, diesel price on 15th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 15th July 2017: Check out the rates...

India to overtake Japan in steel production in 2 years
International Business

India to overtake Japan in steel production in 2 years

PM Modi holds FDI policy&#039;s review meet
Economy

PM Modi holds FDI policy's review meet

Tata Steel signs long-term tariff contract with railways
Companies

Tata Steel signs long-term tariff contract with railways

US lawmaker calls for hearing on Amazon&#039;s Whole Foods deal
International Business

US lawmaker calls for hearing on Amazon's Whole Foods...

Patanjali, Reliance Jio among India&#039;s top 10 most influential brands
Companies

Patanjali, Reliance Jio among India's top 10 most infl...

US consumer prices unchanged; retail sales fall again
International Business

US consumer prices unchanged; retail sales fall again

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video