7th Pay Commission: Maximum Transport Allowance fixed at Rs 15,750 per month, minimum at Rs 900- key facts

New Delhi: After the notification of resolution conveying the central government’s decision on recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on allowances, the central government employees are set to get monthly Transport Allowance of up to Rs 15,750 from their July month salaries.

Transport Allowance is granted to cover the expenditure involved in commuting between place of residence and place of duty.

As per the government notification, Transport Allowance shall be admissible to central government employees at the following rates:

Employees drawing pay in Pay Level Rates of Transport Allowance per month Employees posted in the 19 big Cities Employees posted at all Other Places 9 and above Rs 7200 + DA Rs 3600 + DA 3 to 8 Rs 3600 + DA Rs 1800 + DA 1 and 2 Rs 1350 + DA Rs 900 + DA

Officers in Pay Level 14 and higher, who are entitled to the use of official car, will have the option to avail themselves of the existing facility or to draw the Transport Allowance at the rate of Rs 15,750 plus DA per month. Differently abled employees will continue to be paid at double rate, subject to a minimum of Rs 2,250 plus DA.

Cities where higher rate of Transport Allowance is applicable: Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat, Nagpur, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Coimbatore and Ghaziabad.