7th Pay Commission: Over 8.77 lakh Gujarat government employees to get arrears from March 2018

New Delhi: In a major bonanza for over 8.77 lakh Gujarat government employees and pensioners, the state government has announced that it will implement the benefits of arrears for them under the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

It is expected that over 4.65 lakh Gujarat government employees and more than 4.12 lakh pensioners would benefit from the pay out.

As per reports, the employees will get arrears under 7th Pay Commission from March onwards in three monthly installments. Gujarat deputy chief minister and finance minister Nitin Patel has announced that the state government will spend a total of Rs 3,279 crore to implement the arrears.

It may be recalled that the Odisha government this week announced it will implement recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for PSU employees. The news brought Holi cheers to over eight lakh Odisha state government employees and pensioners.

The implementation of 7th pay commission benefits in the state will come into effect from January 1, 2016.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the concerned department for revision of salary of state PSUs, as per recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

Though the state government had earlier on August 29, 2017 announced salaries for government employees in accordance with the recommendations of the commission, no decision was taken for PSU employees.