7th Pay Commission: Three-time fitment factor hike for Central govt employees

New Delhi: Soon, all the speculation related to the basic pay hike of Central government employees under the Seventh Pay Commission report is expected to end soon with the Narendra Modi government pondering to take a final call on the demands of the employees in April this year.

The Modi government is planning to hike the basic pay of Central government employees by raising fitment factor three times and that is what has sparked a raging debate and it is continuing for long and there is no end in sight.

The Modi government is also ensuring the issue stays alive simply by not putting rumours to rest and thereby provide relief to government employees and close this chapter once and for all.

Under the Seventh Pay Commission, Central government employees have been asking for the fitment factor to be raised by 3.68 times from the existing 2.57 times. This means if their demand is fulfilled, employees will get Rs 26,000 from the existing Rs 18,000.

Ever since the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, the central government employees have been demanding minimum pay be hiked as high as Rs 26,000. But chances are that the government will implement the new salary hike with effect from April 1.

However, the Modi government is still to confirm anything officially in this matter leaving government employees in anxiety.

But, central government employees believe that even if the fitment factor is increased by three times it will not do good to their financial position. So, they want it to be hiked by the larger amount.

Earlier, the Modi government had promised to increase the pay after the Dearness Allowance (DA) hits 50 percent with an aim to keep a balance between employees salary and inflation.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Modi government is planning not to have any more Seventh Pay Commission in future and to have a new alternative system instead where the salaries and allowances of Central government employees will increase every year.

Needless to say, this has increased the worries of the public servants as they are not sure any longer exactly what that would mean for them in the future. All in all, Seventh Pay Commission had come as a big gain for them.