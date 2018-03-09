Aadhaar linking with bank account: Here's how to do it

New Delhi: The Centre has recently indicated in the Supreme Court that the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes run by the government may be further extended beyond March 31.

Attorney General K K Venugopal has said that since some more time would be needed to conclude the prolonged hearing in the Aadhaar case, the government may extend the deadline from March 31.

It may be recalled that the apex court had extended till March 31 the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes on December 15 last year.

Meanwhile, if you want to go ahead and link your bank account with Aadhaar number without bothering about deadline issues, here's how you can do it.

If you are an ICICI bank customer, you can download the following form and link Aadhaar to your account

https://www.icicibank.com/campaigns/mailers/aadhaar_mailer/images/Stay_Connected_Form.pdf

If you are an HDFC bank customer, you can follow the below mentioned process:

You can update your Aadhaar detail with the Bank instantly, in just 3 simple steps when you login to NetBanking:

Click on the option of “View / Update AadhaarDetails” from the Request section of Accounts tab in inNetBanking.

Enter your Aadhaar Number, and Confirm the Account Number to link it with.

Confirm the same.

Your Aadhaar Number will be updated with us, within 4 working days, after verification with the Authorities. We recommend that you login again after 4 days to check your updated Aadhaar details.

Axis bank customers can follow the following process

ATM - Insert Debit card >> Registration >> Enter PIN >> Link Aadhaar No. >> Select Account >> Update >> Enter Aadhaar No. >> Re-enter Aadhaar No. >> Confirm.

Internet Banking - Login using Internet banking credentials, click on the "Aadhaar Seeding" link for registration

Phone Banking Center (PBC) - Call on PBC toll free number >> Authenticate on IVR using Debit card/Customer ID >> Press ‘4’ to link your Aadhaar No. >> Press ‘1’ to confirm.

SMS - Aadhaar <Aadhaar No.>AC <last 6 digits of A/C no.> to 5676782

Website - Click here

Branch - Fill up the Resident Consent Form to link your Axis Bank Account with your Aadhaar number, carry original Aadhaar Card & a copy. Click here to download a copy of the RCF.

Meanwhile, SBI bank customers can link their Aadhaar card with their account in three different processes:

Aadhaar Linking through SBI Internet Banking portal



If you are an internet banking user, then you can log into www.onlinesbi.com and access the link "Link your Aadhaar number" under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen.

On clicking the above link, you will be directed to a screen where you have to select the Account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on Submit.

The last 2 digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to the customer.

Status of mapping will be advised to the Customer's registered mobile number.

Aadhaar Linking through ATM channel



You can access any of our ATMs and seed your Aadhaar with your Bank account.

After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, Select the menu "Service – Registrations"

In this menu, select Aadhaar Registration (or Inquiry as per your need)

You can now select the Account type (Savings/Checking) after which you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number. You will be prompted to re-enter the same.

Aadhaar Linking through SMS

If your mobile number is registered with the Bank, then you can send SMS to 567676 in the following format UID(space)Aadhaar number(space)Account number

If the mobile number is not registered or in case the Aadhaar is already linked to Account, an SMS reply will be sent to you.

If your mobile number is registered with the Bank, you will receive an SMS confirmation of the seeding request.

The Aadhaar number will be verified by Bank with UIDAI. In case it fails verification, SMS will be sent to Customer to contact any SBI branch along with Aadhaar number or e-aadhaar.

Aadhaar Linking through Branch channel

Customer visits any SBI branch with a copy of his/her Aadhaar number or e-aadhaar.

At the branch, a Letter of Request will be obtained from customer along with the Xerox copy of Aadhaar letter.

After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch. An SMS will be sent to customer's registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.

(Note: This is by no means an exhaustive list. Please check with your respective banks other than the ones mentioned here)