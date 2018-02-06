Aadhaar updation to get costlier, UIDAI to impose 18% GST: Reports

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing authority Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will now impose 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on updation of Aadhaar details, media reports have said.

UIDAI charges Rs 25 for demographic update that includes name, address, date of birth, mobile, genrder and email. The same amount is charged by UIDAI for biometric updates.

It is to be noted that new Aadhaar enrolment and biometric update of children are still free.

UIDAI has also floated a complaint forum for overcharging. If the centre asks you to pay more, you can report by calling 1947 (toll free) or writing to help@uidai.gov.in

After the imposition of 18 percent GST, you will now have to shell out Rs 4.5 more on updation of Aadhaar demographic and biometric details.

Meanwhile, UIDAI has tweeted, “To update details in your Aadhaar, you need to present the supporting documents”. However this will not be applicable for mobile number, email or biometric updates. To get the updates done, you will have to visit the nearest Aadhaar centre at a bank branch or post office.

Supported Proof of Identification Documents Containing Name and Photo

1. Passport

2. PAN Card

3. Ration/ PDS Photo Card

4. Voter ID

5. Driving License

6. Government Photo ID Cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU

7. NREGS Job Card

8. Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution

9. Arms License

10. Photo Bank ATM Card

11. Photo Credit Card

12. Pensioner Photo Card

13. Freedom Fighter Photo Card

14. Kissan Photo Passbook

15. CGHS / ECHS Photo Card

16. Address Card having Name and Photo issued by Department of Posts

17. Certificate of Identify having photo issued by Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on letterhead

18. Disability ID Card/handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/UT Governments/Administrations

Supported Proof of Residence Documents containing Relationship details to Head of Family

1. PDS Card

2. MNREGA Job Card

3. CGHS/State Government/ECHS/ESIC Medical card

4. Pension Card

5. Army Canteen Card

6. Passport

7. Birth Certificate issued by Registrar of Birth, Municipal Corporation and other notified local government bodies like Taluk, Tehsil etc.

8. Any other Central/State government issued family entitlement document

9. Marriage Certificate Issued by the Government

Supported Proof of Date of Birth Documents

1. Birth Certificate

2. SSLC Book/Certificate

3. Passport

4. Certificate of Date of Birth issued by Group A Gazetted Officer on letterhead

5. PAN Card

6. Marksheet issued by any Government Board or University

7. Government Photo Id Card / Photo identity card issued by PSU containing DoB

8. Central/State Pension Payment Order

9. Central Government Health Service Scheme Photo Card or Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Photo card

Supported Proof of Address Documents Containing Name and Address

1. Passport

2. Bank Statement/ Passbook

3. Post Office Account Statement/Passbook

4. Ration Card

5. Voter ID

6. Driving License

7. Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU

8. Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)

9. Water bill (not older than 3 months)

10. Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)

11. Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)

12. Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)

13. Insurance Policy

14. Signed Letter having Photo from Bank on letterhead

15. Signed Letter having Photo issued by registered Company on letterhead

16. Signed Letter having Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institutions on letterhead

17. NREGS Job Card

18. Arms License

19. Pensioner Card

20. Freedom Fighter Card

21. Kissan Passbook

22. CGHS / ECHS Card

23. Certificate of Address having photo issued by MP or MLA or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on letterhead

24. Certificate of Address issued by Village Panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas)

25. Income Tax Assessment Order

26. Vehicle Registration Certificate

27. Registered Sale / Lease / Rent Agreement

28. Address Card having Photo issued by Department of Posts

29. Caste and Domicile Certificate having Photo issued by State Govt.

30. Disability ID card/handicapped medical certificate issued by respective State/UT Governments/Administrations

31. Gas Connection Bill (not older than 3 months)

32. Passport of Spouse

33. Passport of Parents (in case of Minor)

34. Allotment letter of accommodation issued by Central/State government of not more than 3 years old

35. Marriage Certificate Issued by the Government containing address