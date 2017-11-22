Airtel, Vodafone, Jio, Idea to roll out Aadhaar-sim linking via OTP – How it works

New Delhi: Major telecom operators Airtel, Jio, Vodafone and Idea are all set to roll out the Aadhaar-sim linking via OTP as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has approved the blueprint presented by them to operationalise new modes.

The deadline for linking Aadhaar with the mobile SIM card is February 6, 2018. The OTP based Aadhaar-based SIM reverification of existing subscribers will be rolled out from December 1.

The government last month had announced three new ways to complete the process of linking mobile phone numbers with Aadhaar to enable existing subscribers to undergo SIM re-verification exercise from the comfort of their home.

As per the new methods that were permitted, mobile numbers can be linked with Aadhaar through OTP (one-time password), app or IVRS facility -- the measure aimed at simplifying the entire process and making it convenient for people.

While the authentication of mobile phone number with Aadhaar, a process called re-verification, by visiting stores of telecom firms will continue, the government has ordered the companies to carry out the exercise at the doorsteps of the disabled, chronically ill and senior citizens.

“Mobile companies have assured the UIDAI that they will implement OTP-based verification of mobile numbers by month- end and this will allow people to get the verification done without actually visiting the store or retail agent,” UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI last week.

He said the new methods would also “help achieve the (re-verification) task in the given timeframe (February 6 deadline) and make the whole system more secure as it will prevent misuse of mobile number by unscrupulous elements”.

How does Aadhaar-sim linking work?

First you will have to make sure that your mobile number is registered with Aadhaar. Only after linking your mobile number with Aadhaar card can you initiate the OTP linking process.

Those with a registered mobile number will get the OTP sent to their mobile number from UIDAI.

If your mobile is not linked to Aadhaar, you will have to go to the telecom operator store and get the verification done for your new mobile number.

You will have to carry your Aadhaar card and a fingerprint scan will be required for the re-verification of your mobile number

Simultaneously, you can also change your mobile number details online. Once your new mobile number gets linked to the Aadhaar number, you should start receiving SMS from UIDAI.