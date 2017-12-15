All Aadhaar linking deadlines extended till March 31, validity hearing in Jan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday extended deadline up to March 31 next year for linking of Aadhaar with various schemes and welfare measures.

Passing the interim order, the five-judge Constitution bench of Supreme Court said that the deadline of February 6 for linking Aadhaar card with mobile services also stands extended up to March 31.

The apex court has ruled that those not having Aadhaar card may also open bank accounts till further orders.

Deadline of March 31 will also apply to schemes by States. The next hearing on validity of Aadhaar will take place in January.

The Centre had on Wednesday extended by three months till March 31, 2018 the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar card and PAN for all bank accounts and certain financial transactions.

The government had made quoting of the 12-digit biometric identifier Aadhaar mandatory for old and new bank accounts as well as for any financial transaction of Rs 50,000 and above.

The previous deadline was December 31, 2017.