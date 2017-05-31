close
Andhra Bank launches mobile app

State-owned lender Andhra Bank said it has launched a mobile app for its customers.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 16:02
Andhra Bank launches mobile app

Hyderabad: State-owned lender Andhra Bank on Wednesday said it has launched a mobile app for its customers.

According to a statement issued by the bank, the app ABTEJ (phase I) was launched by T Hanuman Chowdary, founder of the Telecommunications and management Studies.

"With this mobile banking app, customers can register and activate their mobile banking facility instantly in a more secure way and with improvised user experience. Using this app, customers can do transactions on 24*7 basis, can recharge their mobile and DTH and many more," it said.

Non-Andhra Bank customers can also use this app to know more about the banks products and services, it added.

The Phase-II of the app which is yet to be released will have many more features, the bank said.

 

