Axis Bank

The chatbot is hosted on the home page of the bank's website.

Axis Bank launches AI-powered chatbot for customers

New Delhi: Axis Bank has launched an AI-powered chatbot called Axis Aha! -- to help customers get responses on their queries and make transactions on the chat window itself. Customers can initiate transactions either through voice or chat.

The chatbot is hosted on the home page of the bank's website and is capable of doing transactions such as fund transfer, bill payments, recharges and also manage card limits, block credit and debit cards among others, according to the company's statement.

This interface will gradually be extended to the Mobile banking app and the Internet Banking application, the bank said.

Axis Aha's upcoming features include ordering cheque book, card pin set /reset, card limit change, download e-statement / loan statement, apply for loans and cards, the bank said.

Praveen Bhatt, Head - Digital Banking and Customer Experience, Axis Bank, said, “The launch of ‘Axis Aha!’ takes the customer-centricity approach of the bank to an entirely different level as it lays a very strong foundation for artificial intelligence based voice and chat enabled ‘conversational banking’. In a time starved world, Axis Aha with its unique action orientation offers customers the benefit of completing simple transactions either through voice or chat in the very moment without having to navigate through any other channel.”

