Bengaluru set to become India's first Aadhaar-enabled airport

New Delhi: Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is likely to become India's first airport to have Aadhaar-enabled entry and biometric boarding system.

The push to the plan has been given by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), after a two-month pilot project in February.

Reportedly, BIAL has set a 325-day deadline to enforce the new Aadhaar system. The project may get implemented by March 2018. All the domestic airlines will be brought on board this new system in 90 days, post Bengaluru enforcement.

Passengers boarding for even international flights may able to use this new system by October 2018. Project is expected to get completed by December 31, 2018.

The new system will enhance the real-time authentication of passengers, improve security, speed up clearance and reduce delays at the airport. Additionally, passengers can expect passage through various touch-points to be smooth and stress-free, eliminating the need to present their ID and boarding passes at multiple stages of the airport journey.

Moreover, the Aadhaar-enabled verification will boost the security purpose with time-stamped logs for every passenger. Concerned authorities will be able to develop passenger profile if needed in the future for efficiency improvisation purpose.

Passengers will not have to provide a paper ticked or boarding pass and ID at multiple checkpoints. The process will also cut down the waiting time providing seamless access at various points at the airport.