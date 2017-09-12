close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Centre approves bill to tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 Lakh: Here are 10 key points

The Amendment will increase the maximum limit of gratuity of employees, in the private sector and in Public Sector Undertakings/ Autonomous Organizations under Government who are not covered under CCS (Pension) Rules, at par with Central Government employees.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 20:57
Centre approves bill to tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 Lakh: Here are 10 key points

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for introduction of the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the Parliament.

Here are the 10 key points:

1)The Amendment will increase the maximum limit of gratuity of employees, in the private sector and in Public Sector Undertakings/ Autonomous Organizations under Government who are not covered under CCS (Pension) Rules, at par with Central Government employees.

2)The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 applies to establishments employing 10 or more persons.

3)The main purpose for enacting this Act is to provide social security to workmen after retirement, whether retirement is a result of the rules of superannuation, or physical disablement or impairment of vital part of the body.

4)Therefore, the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 is an important social security legislation to wage earning population in industries, factories and establishments.

5)The present upper ceiling on gratuity amount under the Act is Rs. 10 Lakh.

6)The provisions for Central Government employees under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 with regard to gratuity are also similar. 

7) Before implementation of 7th Central Pay Commission, the ceiling under CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 was Rs. 10 Lakh. 

8)However, with implementation of 7th Central Pay Commission, in case of Government servants, the ceiling now is Rs. 20 Lakhs effective from 1.1.2016.

9)Therefore, considering the inflation and wage increase even in case of employees engaged in private sector, the Government is of the view that the entitlement of gratuity should be revised for employees who are covered under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

10) Accordingly, the Government initiated the process for amendment to Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

 

 

TAGS

Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) BillGratuity PaymentPayment of Gratuity Act 1972Gratuitydouble gratuity7th Central Pay Commission

From Zee News

Return of the RS icon: The new Audi RS 4 Avant
Auto News

Return of the RS icon: The new Audi RS 4 Avant

&#039;Exporters in serious fiscal crisis due to GST refunds delay&#039;
Economy

'Exporters in serious fiscal crisis due to GST refunds...

Jet Airways more than doubles net at Rs 53.5 crore in Q1
Companies

Jet Airways more than doubles net at Rs 53.5 crore in Q1

Lamborghini opens bookings for Aventador S Roadster
Automobiles

Lamborghini opens bookings for Aventador S Roadster

Foreign investors get to up stake in Capital First to 50%
Companies

Foreign investors get to up stake in Capital First to 50%

SBI Life to launch India&#039;s first billion dollar IPO in seven years
Companies

SBI Life to launch India's first billion dollar IPO in...

Nandan Nilekani return may need open offer by Infosys promoters: SES
Companies

Nandan Nilekani return may need open offer by Infosys promo...

DDA new scheme: 41,000 applications received as deadline ends
Real Estate

DDA new scheme: 41,000 applications received as deadline en...

Retail inflation hits 5-month high of 3.36% on costlier veggies
Economy

Retail inflation hits 5-month high of 3.36% on costlier veg...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video