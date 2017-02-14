FAQ on taxation of allowances, salary arrears paid to employees

New Delhi: Allowances are payments paid to employees paid in specific intervals, apart from salary, for the purpose of meeting some particular expenditure, eg. Leave travel allowance, transport allowance, uniform allowance, etc. There are some allowances that are taxed, while some are non- taxable allowances.

There are generally three types of allowances for the purpose of Income-tax Act – taxable allowances, fully exempted allowances and partially exempted allowances.​

​Are retirement benefits like PF and Gratuity taxable?

​​In the hands of a Government employee Gratuity and PF receipts on retirement are exempt from tax. In the hands of non-Government employee, gratuity is exempt subject to the limits prescribed in this regard and PF receipts are exempt from tax, if the same are received from a recognised PF after rendering continuous service of not less than 5 years.

Are arrears of salary taxable?​​​​

Yes. However, the benefit of spread over of income to the years to which it relates to can be availed for lower incidence of tax. This is called as relief u/s 89​ of the Income-tax Act.​​

Is leave encashment taxable as salary?

​​It is taxable if received while in service. Leave encashment received at the time of retirement is exempt in the hands of the Government employee. In the hands of non-Government employee leave encashment will be exempt subject to the limit prescribed in this behalf under the Income-tax Law.

Are receipts from life insurance policies on maturity along with bonus taxable?​

As per section 10(10D), any amount received under a life insurance policy, including bonus is exempt from tax. However, following receipts would be subject to tax:

Any sum received under sub-section (3) of section 80DD; or

Any sum received under Keyman insurance policy; or

Any sum received in respect of policies issued on or after April 1st, 2003, in respect of which the amount of premium paid on such policy in any financial year exceeds 20% (10% in respect of policy taken on or after 1st April, 2012) of the actual capital sum assured; or

Any sum received for insurance on life of *specified person (issued on or after April 1st 2013) in respect of which the amount of premium exceeds 15% of the actual capital sum assured.

* Any person who is –

i) A person with disability or severe disability specified under section 80U​; or

ii) suffering from disease or ailment as specified in the rule made under section 80DDB.

Following points should be noted in this regard:

Exemption is available only in respect of amount received from life insurance policy.

Exemption under section 10(10D)​ is unconditionally available in respect of sum received for a policy which is issued on or before March 31, 2003.

Amount received on the death of the person will continue to be exempt without any condition.

Courtesy: govtempdiary.com