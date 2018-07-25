हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ITR filing 2017-18

Filed your ITR for 2017-18? Here is how you can e-verify your return via net banking

The e-verification of ITR measures would completely eliminates the need of sending the paper acknowledgment called ITR-V through post to the Bengaluru based CPC.

New Delhi: In order to make e-verification of ITR (Income Tax Return ) filing easier, the Income Tax department has operationalised new e-filing system, that allows online verification of a person's ITR by using either the Aadhaar number, internet banking, ATM or email.

This saves you from the practice of sending paper acknowledgment to the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) of the IT department located in Bengaluru.

However, if you want you can still use your paid tax challan to verify your ITR and send the paper acknowledgment called ITR-V through post to the Bengaluru based CPC.

Here is how you can e-verify your ITR via net banking

Those taxpayers who have activated internet banking facility can do the e-verification. Once logged in to the banking portal, the taxpayer will be sent Electronic Verification Code (EVC) on his/her mobile number provided to the official e-filing portal of the IT department. This is the same EVC which tax payers will have to put in their ITR for final submission.

Log on to your net banking option of your bank. In the quick link, select the e-verification tab.

Now select the confirmation tab that asks you to e-verify your return based on an EVC

Once you confirm the e-verification using the EVC, you will get a confirmation message of successful e-verification. This will have the details of your transaction ID and EVC code.

Keep it for further reference.

The online ITR filing portal of the department is available at https://incometaxindiaefiling.Gov.In. Do note that e-verification of your ITR can be done within 120 days from filing ITR.

 

