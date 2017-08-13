close
Govt forms Anomalies Panel to look at CPSE pay revision issues

The government has constituted an Anomalies Committee to look into the issues and problems that may arise in the course of implementation of its decision on revision of pay scales of executives working in central PSUs

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 12:04
Govt forms Anomalies Panel to look at CPSE pay revision issues

New Delhi: The government has constituted an Anomalies Committee to look into the issues and problems that may arise in the course of implementation of its decision on revision of pay scales of executives working in central PSUs.

The Anomalies Committee will have a tenure of two years with effect from August 1, 2017. It comprises secretaries from the Department of Public Enterprises, Department of Expenditure and the Department of Personnel and Training, according to a memorandum issued by the Department of Public Enterprises.

The Cabinet last month had cleared a 15 per cent hike in salaries of board level and below board level executives and non-unionised supervisors working in central public sector enterprises.

It had approved implementation of the recommendations of the 3rd Pay Revision Committee constituted for the purpose.

The commission had recommended a 15 per cent increase in emoluments, the lowest so far. Higher wages are effective from January 1, 2017.

The government had approved a pay hike of 37.2 per cent based on the recommendations of the previous pay revision committee for central PSU employees in 2007 and a pay hike between 24 per cent and 30 per cent on the basis of the first pay revision committee's report.

According to the Public Enterprises Survey 2015-16, there are 320 central public sector enterprises in the country, excluding seven insurance companies. Out of the 320 CPSEs, 244 are operational while 76 are yet to commence commercial operations.

The 320 CPSEs employed 12.34 lakh people (excluding contractual workers) in 2015-16. Around 30 per cent of the manpower of CPSEs belongs to managerial and supervisory cadres.

TAGS

Anomalies PanelCPSEpay revision issuesSeventh Pay CommissionPay Revision Committee

