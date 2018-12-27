How to change address, communication details in Pan Card – Know here

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit alphanumeric identifier, issued by Income Tax Department. Each assessee – individual, firm, company –is issued a unique PAN.

The PAN card remains the same even if you shift cities. However if you want to change your address details in your PAN card, you will get a new Assessing Officer.

For changing your communication or address details you must intimate the Income Tax Department so that the PAN database of ITD can be updated.

One can intimate change in address by filling up the form for Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Correction in PAN data. This form can be submitted at any TIN-FC or online at NSDL e-Gov - TIN or UTI Infrastructure Technologies Services Limited website.

Only two entities namely NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited (NSDL e-Gov.) and UTI Infrastructure Technologies Services Limited have been set up for purpose of receiving and processing of PAN applications on behalf of ITD.

The NSDL in its webisite has listed that applicants will have to follow these procedure if they want to update the address for communication

Applicant should fill all the columns of the form and should tick the box on the left margin of address for communication.

Applicant should also indicate whether this is his/her Residence or Office address.

It is mandatory for all applicants other than individuals and HUF to mention office address as address for communication.

If the applicant wants to update any other address, he/she has to fill the details of the same in an additional sheet which is to be attached with the form. In such cases the applicant is also required to tick in the box provided on the left of item no. 8 on the application form.

It is mandatory for the applicant to provide proof of communication address. If change in any other address is sought, the applicant has to provide proof of the same.