How to file National Pension System (NPS) grievances: A step by step guide

How to file National Pension System (NPS) grievances: This is Government’s most affordable retirement plan meant for Indian citizens as well as NRIs between the age group of 18 – 65 years.Through the eNPS portal, opening a NPS account these days is simple.The website has step by step guidelines to help an individual open an account without much hassle. Having a mobile number, email ID, Bank account with net banking facility, PAN Card and Aadhaar Card however is mandatory while applying for a NPS account.

Similarly, various complaints or grievances that a subscriber might have regarding their NPS account can be filed easily through various channels. In order to express their dissatisfaction about any service, there are various modes available for subscribers to file a complaint with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA):

a) Call Centre: A dedicated toll free number is available for the subscribers to call and file a complaint against any service related to NPS account. The calls made to the number 1800-222-080 are recorded in Central Grievance Management System (CGMS)and are generally resolved immediately by the respective executive who attends the call after verifying the caller through a TPIN, else it is put through an escalation process for steady resolution.

b) Written Complaint: Subscribers can also file their written complaint through a plain letter or as per the format specified in Form G1, which can be viewed or downloaded from the link - https://npscra.nsdl.co.in/central-forms.php. However, the written complaint should be sent to the below address of NSDL’s office in Mumbai for further action.These complaints received are however entered in CGMS and accordingly dealt with.

