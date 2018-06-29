हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UIDAI

How to generate Aadhaar Virtual ID online –Step by step guide

Service providers and agencies like banks and telecom companies will fully deploy Virtual ID system and accept these IDs in lieu of Aadhaar number from July 1.

New Delhi: In a bid to address privacy concerns, the UIDAI in April introduced a new concept of 'Virtual ID' which Aadhaar-card holder can generate from its website and give for various purposes, including SIM verification, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID.

The move aims to strengthen the privacy and security of Aadhaar data and comes amid heightened concerns around the collection and storage of personal and demographic data of individuals.

Here is how you can generate Aadhaar Virtual ID online

The Virtual ID, which would be a random 16-digit number, together with biometrics of the user would give any authorised agency like a mobile company, limited details like name, address and photograph, which are enough for any verification. For generating the virtual ID you will have to log on to UIDAI website: https://www.uidai.gov.in.

After logging in, you can go to Aadhaar Services and go to Virtual ID (VID Generator). You will be taken to another page. Here you will have to punch in your 16 digit Aadhaar number, enter security code and generate OTP. The OTP will be sent to your registered Aadhaar number.

Now come back to the same page and enter your OTP number and select Generate VID. You will get succesfull verification message when your VID has been generated. A user can generate as many Virtual IDs as he or she wants. The older ID gets automatically cancelled once a fresh one is generated.

The Virtual ID will be valid for a defined period of time, or till the you decided to change it. You can give this Virtual ID to service agencies along with the fingerprint at the time of authentication.

