How to know if Aadhaar is linked with bank account: Details here

The government has made it mandatory to link biometric identity number Aadhaar linkage with bank accounts.

However, the Supreme Court has extended till March 31, 2018, the deadline for mandatory linking of the biometric identifier with various services and welfare schemes including banking services.

The apex court has also said that new bank accounts can be opened without Aadhaar but applicants need to submit proof that he has applied for the 12-digit identification number.

Many banks have been asking customers to link their Aadhaar with their accounts. If you have already submitted your Aadhaar details at your bank branch, there could stil be a possibility that the linkage was not done correctly.

Here is how you can check if your bank account is linked with Aadhaar.

Via UID portal

- Visit the Aadhaar website - www.uidai.gov.in

- Click on Check Aadhaar & Bank Account Linking Status

- It will take you to another log in page. The page will require you to submit your Aadhaar details. Just make sure that you have a registered mobile number

- Now, enter your Aadhaar number and security code. You will get an OTP code on your mobile number.

- Enter the OTP and click on Login

- If your Aadhaar number is successfully mapped with Aadhaar, the new page will show a blue tick.

How to do it via mobile services

You can also check whether your bank account is linked with Aadhaar via SMS services on your registered mobile phone.

- Dial *99*99*1#

- Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number

- If confirmed, it will show you the bank account linked with Aadhaar

- However, the Aadhaar linkage shows only the last bank account that has been mapped

- If you have multiple bank accounts, you will have to check the account status with the bank