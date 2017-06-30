close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

How to link Aadhaar with PAN

Follow the step by step procedure to link your PAN Card with Aadhaar Card.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 13:03
How to link Aadhaar with PAN

New Delhi: Indian taxpayers without Aadhaar number or its enrolment ID will not be able to e-file their Income Tax returns (ITRs) from July 1 even as the tax department has said that in no case any PAN will be invalidated.

People who are not able to link their Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) by July 1, will have the option to mention the UIDAI-provided number in the e-ITR and this will be considered a valid linking of the two unique numbers.

Follow the below mentioned procedure to link your PAN Card with Aadhaar Card

In order to link PAN and Aadhaar cards, tax payers have to first register on the Income tax e-Filing portal. Once they have done so, they are to follow the steps outlined below:

Log in to the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department by entering the log-in ID, password and date of birth

After punching in the details, you will also have to feed in a code

On logging in to the site, a pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card

If not, you can go to Profile setting and opt the “Link Adhaar” button

Punch in the details such as name, date of birth and gender. It will be already mentioned by you during registration on the e-Filing portal

Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card

If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the “link now” button

You will get the message that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card

 

TAGS

PAN cardPAN card detailslink Pan Card with Aadhaarhow to link Pan with AadhaarPan and Aadhaar link

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Don’t worry! Your PAN card will not become invalid if you don&#039;t link it with Aadhaar
Personal Finance

Don’t worry! Your PAN card will not become invalid if you d...

Here are the tax slabs that will come into effect after GST mid-night rollout
Economy

Here are the tax slabs that will come into effect after GST...

Petrol, diesel price on 30th June 2017: Check out the rates here
Economy

Petrol, diesel price on 30th June 2017: Check out the rates...

Last Date to link Aadhaar Card with your PAN card today – All you should know
Personal Finance

Last Date to link Aadhaar Card with your PAN card today – A...

All-new BMW 5 Series launched in India at starting price of Rs 49.90 lakh
Automobiles

All-new BMW 5 Series launched in India at starting price of...

Rupee slides 10 paise to fresh one-month low of 64.73 against dollar
Markets

Rupee slides 10 paise to fresh one-month low of 64.73 again...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video