How to link Aadhaar with PF account online: Details here

New Delhi: Retirement fund manager EPFO has recently launched an online facility for its subscribers to link their 12-digit unique Aadhaar number with their Universal (portable PF) Account Number (UAN).

Meeting the know your customers (KYC) norms by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers help them access a host of online services.

Here is how to link Aadhaar with UAN account online

- The facility has been made available at EPFOs website www.epfindia.gov.in >> Online Services >> e-KYC Portal>> LINK UAN AADHAAR.

- Using the facility, the EPFO members can online link their respective UAN with Aadhaar.

- While using the facility, the member will have to provide his/her UAN.

- An OTP will be sent on his/her mobile linked with UAN.

- After OTP verification, members will have to provide his/her Aadhaar number. Another OTP will be sent to his/her mobile/email linked with Aadhaar.

- After OTP verification, if UAN details are matched with Aadhaar, then UAN will be linked with Aadhaar.

- After linking, the EPFO member may avail online EPFO services linked with Aadhaar.