close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Income Tax Filing 2017: Here's how you can check Form 26AS online

Form 26AS is one of the most important documents that needs to be verified prior to filing Income Tax Returns (ITR).

﻿
By Reema Sharma | By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 11:40
Income Tax Filing 2017: Here&#039;s how you can check Form 26AS online

New Delhi: Form 26AS is one of the most important documents that needs to be verified prior to filing Income Tax Returns (ITR).

Form 26AS – the annual consolidated tax statement –has the details of tax deducted at source (TDS). It contains details of tax deducted on behalf of the taxpayer, by deductors (employer, bank etc.) to the Government treasury.

TDS deductions that are given in Form 16 / Form 16 A can be cross checked using Form 26AS. Details of it are available on Income tax department database.

Here is how you can check Form 26AS online

- Go to online income tax e-filing link

https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-Filing/UserLogin/LoginHome.html

- Punch in your log in details.

- You will have to to submit your PAN card number as your log in ID and a password that you may have selected

- You will be asked to feed in your date of birth and a captcha code

- After punching in the details you will arrive at the home page

- Now, select “My Account”

- After you select “My Account”, a drop down menu will appear

- Select View Form 26AS (Tax Credit)

- After you Select View Form 26AS (Tax Credit) you will arrive at a page that will ask you to confirm to click on a hyperlink

- Press that

- Once you confirm, you will land up at the TRACES page

- Click on the Agree button and then proceed link

- Click View Tax Credit (Form 26AS) to view your Form 26AS.

- Select Assessment Year

- You will also have the option to view your Form 26AS either as HTML, TEXT or as PDF

- Select the options and you will be soon able to check your  Form 26AS

 

TAGS

Form 26ASIncome Tax returnsIncome Tax Returns 2017ITR 2017how to check Form 26ASForm 26AS onlineTRACES websiteForm 26AS TRACES

From Zee News

ITR filing 2017: Attention last minute tax filers! Know about key changes made by govt this year
Personal Finance

ITR filing 2017: Attention last minute tax filers! Know abo...

India to be world&#039;s biggest milk producer by 2016
Economy

India to be world's biggest milk producer by 2016

Pakistan may block Facebook by 2018 if it does not toe line on &#039;&#039;blasphemers&#039;&#039;
International Business

Pakistan may block Facebook by 2018 if it does not toe line...

Petrol, diesel price on 29th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 29th July 2017: Check out the rates...

IRDAI asks ICICI Pru to take over Sahara insurance business
Companies

IRDAI asks ICICI Pru to take over Sahara insurance business

Personal Finance

EPS scheme to be revamped; medical scheme for pensioners to...

RBI chief calls on Arun Jaitley before policy review
Economy

RBI chief calls on Arun Jaitley before policy review

Govt likely to extend July 31 deadline for filing income tax returns
Personal Finance

Govt likely to extend July 31 deadline for filing income ta...

Markets

Security and Intelligence Services India to launch IPO

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video