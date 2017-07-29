Income Tax Filing 2017: Here's how you can check Form 26AS online

New Delhi: Form 26AS is one of the most important documents that needs to be verified prior to filing Income Tax Returns (ITR).

Form 26AS – the annual consolidated tax statement –has the details of tax deducted at source (TDS). It contains details of tax deducted on behalf of the taxpayer, by deductors (employer, bank etc.) to the Government treasury.

TDS deductions that are given in Form 16 / Form 16 A can be cross checked using Form 26AS. Details of it are available on Income tax department database.

Here is how you can check Form 26AS online

- Go to online income tax e-filing link

https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-Filing/UserLogin/LoginHome.html

- Punch in your log in details.

- You will have to to submit your PAN card number as your log in ID and a password that you may have selected

- You will be asked to feed in your date of birth and a captcha code

- After punching in the details you will arrive at the home page

- Now, select “My Account”

- After you select “My Account”, a drop down menu will appear

- Select View Form 26AS (Tax Credit)

- After you Select View Form 26AS (Tax Credit) you will arrive at a page that will ask you to confirm to click on a hyperlink

- Press that

- Once you confirm, you will land up at the TRACES page

- Click on the Agree button and then proceed link

- Click View Tax Credit (Form 26AS) to view your Form 26AS.

- Select Assessment Year

- You will also have the option to view your Form 26AS either as HTML, TEXT or as PDF

- Select the options and you will be soon able to check your Form 26AS