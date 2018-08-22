हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Post Payments Bank launching on September 1: Five things to know

IPPB will have at least one branch in every district and focus on financial services in rural areas.

Reuters photo

New Delhi: The long-awaited India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will be launched on September 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India Post Payments Bank.

IPPB was the third entity to receive payments bank permit after Airtel and Paytm. Payments banks can accept deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh per account from individuals and small businesses.

The launch of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) was recently rescheduled in the wake of seven-day national mourning declared after the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to launch IPPB on August 21.

Here are five things to know about India Post Payments Bank

  • IPPB will have at least one branch in every district and focus on financial services in rural areas. IPPB will leverage reach of 1.55 lakh post office branches to provide banking and financial service to people in rural areas. This will create the country's largest banking network with direct presence at village level.
  • IPPB has permission to link around 17-crore postal savings bank (PSB) accounts with its account. With IPPB in place, people in rural area will be able to avail digital banking and financial services, including money transfer, to any bank account either with help of mobile app or by visiting a post office.
  • The postal payment bank has permit to carry RTGS, NEFT, IMPS transaction that will enable IPPB customers to transfer and receive money from any bank account. With the third party tie-ups, account holders in IPPB will be able to avail financial services as in case of a regular banking customer.
  • The payment bank will be used by government to distribute NREGA wages, subsidies, pension etc.
  • The IPPB app which is expected to be launched on same day will enable customers to pay for services of around 100 firms including phone recharges and bill, electricity bill, DTH service, college fees etc that are present on Bharat Bill payments system of National Payments Corporation of India.

With PTI Inputs

