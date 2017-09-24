LPG connections in UP rise to 2.88 crore, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Lucknow: The number of LPG connections in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 2.88 crore from 1.14 crore after the launch of the PM Ujjwala Yojana, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday.

The minister was speaking at a function to distribute letters of intent to LPG distributors here on Sunday.

He said that the Ujjwala Yojana, which was launched on May 1, 2016 from Ballia has changed scenario and has helped women members of a poor family the most. "The number of LPG connections in UP has gone up from 1.14 crore to 2.88 crore."

"Before the current NDA government came to power, availing an LPG connection was a difficult job," Pradhan stated.

In the last three years, as many as 1,000 new LPG distributors have been added, the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said.

"At present, there are 25 LPG bottling plants in UP, and 4-5 new bottling plants are being installed. For the convenience of people a LPG pipeline from Kandla (in Gujarat) to Gorakhpur is being laid down. All LPG bottling plants established in UP will be linked to this pipeline," Pradhan said.

He added, "Mathura Refinery will be expanded. Apart from this, one lakh LPG panchayats will be established in the country. The Centre and the state government are committed to ensure that clean fuel reach every household in UP."

Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that implementation of the "Ujjwala Yojana has truly ushered in good days (achhe din) for women of poor households".

Adityanath mentioned that the state government strongly associates itself with all the schemes launched by the Centre, and it will give its active contribution in all the schemes of the central government, an official statement released by UP government said on Sunday.