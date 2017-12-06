Merge 10 old PF accounts at one go with EPFO's new service

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has opened a new facility for its over 4.5 crore members that will allow consolidation or merger of their multiple PF accounts with the current universal portable account number (UAN).

Under this facility, subscribers of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can merge as many as 10 previous accounts with their UAN at one go.

Currently, the EPFO subscribers are required to file separate transfer claims online using UAN on the EPFO's UAN portal. But to avail of the facility, they are required to activate their UAN that is seeded with bank accounts and other details such as Aadhaar and PAN.

Those subscribers without UAN activation can also do so online through the transfer claim portal facility of the EPFO.

A senior official said the EPFO has made it easy with this facility with an objective of having "one employee, one EPF account".

The EPFO, according to the official, has already issued direction to its over 120 offices earlier this week to use this service and ensure multiple accounts are consolidated as early as possible.

The subscribers will have to provide their current activated UAN, member ID (identification) and mobile number registered at the UAN portal.

After validating credentials of the members, the EPFO would allow them to register their previous EPF account numbers for consolidation with the current UAN.

The facility can be accessed on the EPFO website at the 'Employees' Corner'.