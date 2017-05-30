close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

New one rupee notes to be in circulation soon

New one rupee notes with predominantly pink-green on obverse and reverse in combination with other colours will be soon put into circulation.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 21:09
New one rupee notes to be in circulation soon

Mumbai: New one rupee notes with predominantly pink-green on obverse and reverse in combination with other colours will be soon put into circulation.

The notes bearing the rupee symbol have been printed by the Government of India.

At present, one rupee coins are minted. Printing of one rupee notes was discontinued in 1994 but was relaunched in 2015.

"The Reserve Bank of India will soon put into circulation currency notes in one rupee denomination," the central bank said in a statement.

The note will bear signature of Shaktikanta Das, Secretary in the Ministry of Finance. Rest other currency notes bear the signature of the RBI Governor.

The numbering will be in black at right hand bottom portion of the note.

On the reverse side, the year '2017' is mentioned. There is also representation of One Rupee coin with rupee symbol having floral design and the surrounding design consists of the picture of 'Sagar Samrat' the oil exploration platform.

"The colour of One Rupee Currency Note shall be predominantly pink green on obverse and reverse in combination with others," the RBI said.  

TAGS

RBIDemonetisationone rupee notesRupeeRBI GovernorMinistry of Finance

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Gold imports shrink 13.5% to $27.4 billion in FY17
Bullion

Gold imports shrink 13.5% to $27.4 billion in FY17

Sebi puts in place disclosure norm for green bonds
Markets

Sebi puts in place disclosure norm for green bonds

JLR cuts select model prices by up to Rs 10.9 lakh
Automobiles

JLR cuts select model prices by up to Rs 10.9 lakh

Not ruling out rationalisation of GST rates: Revenue Secretary
Economy

Not ruling out rationalisation of GST rates: Revenue Secret...

India has one of the most liberal FDI policy regimes in the world, says PM Modi in Germany
Economy

India has one of the most liberal FDI policy regimes in the...

Sebi launches online platform for portfolio managers, VC fu...
Markets

Sebi launches online platform for portfolio managers, VC fu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video