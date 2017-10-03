Nissan Diwali gift: Free insurance, exchange bonus

Mumbai: Japanese auto major Nissan on Tuesday announced a host of benefits to the customers on the purchase of Nissan and Datsun models as part of a 4-day festive sale offer ahead of Diwali.

The offer, which includes free insurance, exchange bonus and lowest financing cost, among others, translate into a saving of up to Rs 50,000 for the Nissan and Rs 15,000 for the Datsun customers, the company said in a release.

Besides, during the 'biggest Diwali carnival' all Nissan & Datsun dealerships in India will function non-stop for 100 hours from October 7 to October 10 for the customers, Nissan India Motor Pvt Ltd (NMIPL)said.

Nissan in India has a portfolio of two brands, Nissan and Datsun.

"As a customer-first company, Nissan always believes in offering innovative and exciting products, and an outstanding sales and after sales experience for our customers. The attractive benefits we have on offer during the Biggest Diwali Carnival will surely delight car shoppers looking to purchase a Nissan and Datsun car," NMIPL's head of sales and marketing, Jerome Saigot said.

Under the offer, Nissan is offering benefits of up to Rs 50,000, which includes free insurance, an exchange bonus and a corporate offer, on the purchase of Terrano.

Similarly, there are benefits of up to Rs 30,000 on the Nissan Sunny, and up to Rs 20,000 on the Micra MC and Micra Active models, the release said.

At the same time, Nissan's sister brand Datsun is offering benefits of up to Rs 15,000 on the Datsun GO, GO+, redi-GO (800cc) and redi-GO 1.0L (1000cc), which includes free insurance, an exchange bonus and a corporate offer, on these Datsun models.

Financing options for both brands are available at 7.99 per cent through Nissan Finance and Datsun Finance, the release added.

The company said it expects assured cashback worth Rs four crore over the four days sale offer on purchase of Nissan and Datsun cars.