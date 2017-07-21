Now board Goa-Shirdi train from Chandigarh

Zee Media Bureau/ Shrankhla Verma

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a 800 seater train Goa-Shirdi Yatra starting point to which would be Chandigarh.

Where the connecting flights between Chandigarh and Goa could be really heavy on the pockets, ranging anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, the 11 coached train offers you a 12 day and 11 nights tour package in just Rs 945 per person per day. The train is likely to commence its journey on the 19th of August from the city railway station.

The tour package includes journey via second class train, non-AC accommodation, vegetarian regular meals, escorts for the tour, on board security, and also tourist buses for the sightseeing jorneys. But hold on, the package does not end here, the train will also usher the passangers to Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga and Trayambakeshwar Jyotirlinga, en route Goa and Shirdi.

Passengers however are free to upgrade their stay to hotels of their choice on extra charges, depending upon the availablility.

The train is scheduled to reach Goa on August 21 morning after decamping on the august 19 at 8am in the morning.

Train Bookings available online on the official website of IRCTC http://www.irctctourism.com, or dial 0172-4645795 for queries.